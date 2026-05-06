Maruti Suzuki new mystery SUV spotted testing alongside Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki is working on a mid-cycle update for the Brezza SUV, with an official unveiling expected to take place sometime in 2026. Spy shots have been coming out ahead of its debut, and a new test mule has recently been spotted on Indian roads. Wearing a full camouflage, the Brezza facelift appears to carry a few distinct exterior changes, which will likely be accompanied by an expanded set of features and updated interiors.

While the camouflage hides the full extent of the changes, the Maruti Brezza facelift does not appear to have undergone a complete design overhaul. Instead, the SUV is likely to put on some cosmetic updates that refresh its appeal among buyers.

The Brezza facelift is likely to continue with the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine options while gaining a more feature-loaded cabin. (YouTube/@Hemant On Road)

At the rear, we see updated LED taillamps that are sleeker than before while carrying a distinctive lighting signature. The bumper seems to have been updated as well, while the tailgate and the overall silhouette remains unchanged.

The front fascia remains relatively out of view, but we expect to see a revised grille and bumper with more prominent fog lamp housings. The LED headlamps appear to carry the same shape, but the lighting itself may be updated to keep up with the times.

Maruti Brezza facelift: Powertrain

The Brezza facelift will likely retain its existing powertrain lineup based on the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki currently offers pure-petrol (99 bhp/137 Nm), CNG (87 bhp/121 Nm) and mild-hybrid (102 bhp/139 Nm) options. The SUV may additionally get the new 6-speed manual transmission to replace the current 5-speed unit.

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Maruti Brezza facelift: Cabin and features

The interior is expected to carry some of the more prominent updates, including new materials for upholstery as well as a refreshed dashboard for a more modern look. The Brezza facelift could potentially get a new 10.25-inch infotainment to replace the existing 9-inch unit, expected to come with a new UI. Further amenities may include ventilated front seats as well as a powered driver’s seat. A 360-degree camera may be on the table for the range-topping variants.

What is the mystery vehicle up ahead?

A new mystery vehicle has been spotted testing alongside the Brezza test mule, potentially to be launched as an MPV (YouTube/@Hemant On Road)

Perhaps the more eye-catching detail from the new spy shot is the test mule of a new mystery car driving just ahead of the Brezza. While we are aware that Maruti has MPVs in the pipeline, the heavy camouflage makes it difficult to ascertain whether this is an SUV or an MPV. Its boxy proportions and wide stance point to an SUV, but in today’s market, we have plenty of MPVs being designed with SUV-inspired elements, such as the Kia Carnival or Carens Clavis. At present, there are no further details available on this car, and we expect more information to emerge in the coming months.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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