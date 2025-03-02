Mercedes-Benz will continue with V8 and V12 engines despite growing focus on electrification

Mercedes-Benz is one of the leading car manufacturers globally that is thriving for electrification of its entire product portfolio. However, despite the German luxury car brand's intent to go all-electric, Mercedes-Benz is also set to continue with the bigger internal combustion engines, like the V8 and V12. During its annual results conference, Mercedes-Benz has outlined how it intends to become leaner, faster and stronger.

The three-pointed star brand has tabled a busy agenda, revealing that it aims to launch electric versions of C-Class, GLC, and E-Class models. Besides that, the carmaker is also planning a major upgrade for the S-Class. The flagship model from the brand will retain one of its most important assets, a V12 engine.

The German luxury carmaker has stated a long-term commitment to the venerable V12 engine. However, it also revealed that the brand will continue with the 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine in selected markets only. This indicates that Mercedes-Benz will continue to sell V12 engine powered cars in the markets where emission regulations are relaxed. The mammoth V12 engine works under the hood of the Maybach S-Class S680 and he armoured S-Class Guard. Separately, its performance division AMG supplies the V12 motor to Pagani for the Utopia hypercar.

Mercedes-Benz projects that plug-in hybrids and EVs will account for only 30 per cent of its total sales by 2027. The other 70 per cent will be ICE cars, many with 48V technology. This reality check shows the OEM was overly ambitious with its previous electric goals. As early as 2030, the company had intended to go purely electric where market conditions allow. However, as that is not happening anymore, as the world is not ready yet to go all-electric, the company will continue with V12 and V8 engines.

Mercedes-Benz won't follow Audi and BMW

At the same time when other German luxury carmakers like BMW and Volkswagen AG-owned Audi are following the path of killing their bigger combustion engines in favour of electric or electrified powertrains, Mercedes-Benz is not ready to follow them. Mercedes-Benz is the only brand from the German luxury trio to retain the V12 power mill in its portfolio. BMW killed the M760i in 2022 with the previous-generation 7 Series. Audi too ditched the W12 engine after the previous generation A8 sedan, which retired in 2017. The current Audi A8 was supposed to get the 6.0-litre W12 engine, but later the plan was scrapped.

AMG working on electrified V8

While Mercedes-Benz intends to continue with the V12 engine, its performance division AMG is working on the next-generation, high-tech electrified V8 motor that will work in the future models riding on the automaker's in-house AMG.EA architecture. This new architecture will support combustion engines as well as electric powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to continue with the 3.0-litre V6 engine as well. Also, there would be a 48-volt electrified high-tech four-cylinder engine in its portfolio, which will debut next month in the new CLA, in which the small 1.5-litre engine will be there along with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

