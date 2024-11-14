Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Mahindra Thar Roxx has scored a perfect 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The recently launched SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. Bharat NCAP tested AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx . Additionally, the Mahindra XUV400 and the 3XO also scored a 5-star crash test rating.

For adults, in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 15.09 out of 16 and for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. Apart from the driver's chest and lower legs which showed adequate protection, all of the parts of the body showed good protection. For child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation score were a perfect 24 and 12 respectively. The Vehicle Assessment Score was 9.

(Read more: Mahindra XUV400 scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Safety features

Mahindra Thar Roxx scored 45 out of 49 for child protection

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, ensuring robust occupant protection. Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor, provide enhanced situational awareness on and off the road. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety, enhancing control and peace of mind for every journey.

(Read more: Mahindra XUV 3XO scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

“At Mahindra, safety has always been at the core of our product development, and we have trailblazed our way to achieving the highest safety standards on Indian roads. The 5-star Bharat-NCAP ratings for the Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 reaffirm our mission to create world-class SUVs that offer both outstanding performance and unmatched safety." said R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “From pioneering the introduction of six airbags in 2011 to now leading the charge with multiple 5-star-rated vehicles, we continue to set new benchmarks for safety across all segments. As India’s safety norms evolve, Mahindra will continue to push the envelope, ensuring highest safety standards for its SUVs."

