Mahindra XUV400 scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM
The Mahindra XUV400, which is currently the only electric vehicle offering from Mahindra, has scored a five star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The EV scored 30.38 out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection. Additionally, the Mahindra XUV400 also scored 43 out of 49 points in terms of child occupant protection, giving it a five star crash test rating from child crash test.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Mahindra XUV400: Crash test scores

In terms of frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Mahindra XUV400 scored 14.38 out of 16 points while in terms of side movable deformable barrier test, it scored a perfect 16 out of 16 points. The front frontal offset deformable barrier test revealed that apart from the driver’s chest and left leg, which got ‘adequate’ protection, every other body part of the driver as well as the co-passenger got ‘good’ protection. Meanwhile the side movable deformable barrier test revealed that every body part of the passenger received ‘good’ protection.

Also watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

In terms of child occupant protection, the Mahindra XUV400 scored a perfect 24 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation score. It further got 7 out of 13 in the Vehicle assessment score. For an 18 month old child in a child seat, the XUV400 scored 8 out 8 in front impact and 4 out of 4 in side impact. Meanwhile for a three year old child with the same setup, the EV scored 8 on 8 for front impact and 4 on 4 for side impact.

Mahindra XUV400: Safety features

With a starting price of 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the Mahindra XUV400 gets a healthy list of safety features. As standard it gets dual airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors. Additionally, the top of the line EL Pro trim level gets six airbags, a reverse camera, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and a hill hold assist.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: mahindra mahindra xuv400 bharat ncap electric vehicle

