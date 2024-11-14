HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

By: Mainak Das
14 Nov 2024, 10:21 AM
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test for both adult and child occupant protection.

Mahindra XUV 3XO has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The sub-compact SUV that competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, has scored five-star ratings for both adult occupant and child occupant protection at the Bharat NCAP crash test, by scoring five-stars in both segments.

With this, the XUV 3XO becomes the latest model to score a five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test, which has already tested models such as Tata Nexon, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv EV among others. The Mahindra XUv 3XO was tested alongside its siblings Thar Roxx and XUV400 electric compact SUV. Both these two SUVs too scored five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx scored 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

Mahindra XUV 3XO: How it scored 5-star BNCAP rating

The Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV scored 29.36 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test, while in the Child Occupant Protection (COP), it scored 43 points out of 49.

The SUV tested by the Bharat NCAP was equipped with front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioner, and seat belt load limiter for the driver and front passenger. It also had side head curtain airbags for all the front and rear occupants. Other safety features onboard the SUV include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and seat belt reminder alert as standard fitment.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV400 scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Mahindra XUV 3XO scored 13.36 points out of 16, while in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 points out of 16. In the Side Pole Impact Test as well, the SUV proved to have provided a good amount of protection to the occupants.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which variants get 5-star BNCAP rating

The Bharat NCAP in its official release has said that the five-star safety rating for the Mahindra XUV 3XO applies to the variants like MX1, MX2, MX3, MX2 Pro, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX7, AX5L, AX7L, AX7 Pro, AX7L Pro. Also, the safety rating applies to all the petrol and diesel engine-propelled variants of the sub-compact SUV.

14 Nov 2024, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: BNCAP Bharat NCAP Mahindra Mahindra XUV 3XO XUV 3XO

