Magnite SUV propels Nissan Motor to five lakh sales milestone in India

The Magnite SUV has helped Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor to achieve a major sales milest one in India. The carmaker, which has been present in the Indian market since 2005, has achieved five lakh car sales within these 19 years. The Magnite sub-compact SUV has been its best-selling model since its launch in early 2020. In November, Nissan also recorded an overall sale of 9,040 units with as many as 2,342 units sold in India.

Nissan India has sold more than 5.13 lakh cars in India since it started operations here. A bulk of this sales came from Magnite SUV. The carmaker recently said it has sold over 1.5 lakh units, including exports, of the Magnite since its debut nearly five years ago. Before the Magnite SUV, Nissan also sold popular models like Micra, Kicks, Sunny and Terrano among others. Currently, Nissan has only two cars in its India lineup. Besides the Magnite SUV, the carmaker launched the X-Trail SUV through the export route earlier this year.

Nissan sales in India in November: Magnite leads charge

The Magnite SUV has been driving sales of Nissan Motor in India since its launch. It continues to be the best-selling car from the Japanese auto giant as it clocked 2,342 units of domestic sales in November with a growth rate of 62 per cent compared to the same month last year. However, the Magnite is also one of the most popular made-in-India cars in global markets which reflect in major spike in Nissan's export figures.

(Aslo read: Skoda Kylaq SUV variant-wise price list fully revealed)

Unlike most other carmakers in India, Nissan has exported more cars abroad than sell to local customers. In November, Nissan exported 6,698 units with a growth of more than 220 per cent. Nissan currently exports models like Magnite SUV to more than 65 countries around the world, which also include Left-Hand Drive markets.

Nissan Magnite SUV: Price, features, engine explained

The Magnite is India's most affordable SUV with a starting price just shy of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Renault Kiger besides others like Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and others. The Magnite facelift SUV gets cosmetic changes including a revised front bumper along with a new front grille, a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels and revised taillights among others. The interior has been updated with a new colour theme, all-leather treatment, features like a sunroof, an updated digital instrument cluster, wireless charger and more.

Under the hood, the Magnite continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The power output ranges between 71 bhp and 98 bhp while the torque output ranges between 96 Nm and 160 Nm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: