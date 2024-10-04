In Pics: 2024 Nissan Magnite arrives with a nip and tuck update. See what's new
The updated Nissan Magnite arrives just in time when India gears up for the festivities. The new facelifted model keeps the changes subtle and cosmeti
...
The Magnite looks largely the same but a slightly wider grille with chrome surrounds for a bold new look. There's also a new front bumper with the traditional boomerang-like LED DRLs placed on the lower half of the car.
The LED headlamps now feature a bi-functional projector setup with automatic activation. The grille is also redesigned with a gloss-black finish.
There is Magnite badging on the fenders. The side rearview mirrors and the roof get a gloss-black treatment. The Magnite will be available in 6 variants including- Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+
The Magnite gets a prominent chrome treatment around the tail lamps and another chrome accessory connects the light in the centre. The rear bumper is also redesigned for this new model.
The tail lamps have been redesigned with new styling and a black-smoked effect. Designed and manufactured in India, the Magnite will be central to Nissan’s new “The Arc” strategy, guiding the company from 2024 to 2026
The cabin gets new faux leather upholstery while retaining the same layout. It also gets an auto-dimming IRVM with a frameless design
The new theme is called Sunshine Orange and the touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 3D surround system from Arkamys have been retained from the predecessor
The touchscreen infotainment system remains unchanged and so does the Arkamys sound system. The model continues to get a wireless charger below the centre console.
The new Magnite gets ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags and a reinforced body structure. Other safety features include a high-speed alert system, an emergency stop signal, VDC with ESC, TPMS, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist and hydraulic brake assist.
The updated Magnite continues to get the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine options. Transmission choices include a manual, AMT and CVT.
First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 17:50 PM IST
