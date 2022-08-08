In pics: 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched
The 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been introduced in two distinct variants and eight striking colours.
Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹1.50 lakh for the Retro variant. The bike gets a neo-retro look but with a bit of a scrambler-looking design.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently one of the most affordable Royal Enfield bikes that is on sale. It comes with various optional accessories such as engine guards, sump guard, different types of seats, LED turn indicators, bar end mirrors, touring mirrors, among others.
The higher-spec Metro Dapper variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 costs ₹1.64 lakh and the top-end variant is called Metro Rebel, and is priced at ₹1.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with a halogen circular headlamp and features a twin-pod instrument cluster that is relatively simple to use. The motorcycle also gets a Tripper Navigation system on offer.
Trending CarsFind More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
At the rear, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a six-step pre-load adjustable shock absorbers. Depending on the variant, there is single channel ABS or dual-channel ABS on offer.
Braking duties on the Hunter 350 are done by 300 mm disc in the front and 270 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are done by 41 mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine produces 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a five-speed engine gearbox. The top speed of the motorcycle is 114 kmph.
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 12:01 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS