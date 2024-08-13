In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rejuvenates itself with new paint & equipment
- The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been unveiled ahead of its scheduled launch on September 1, 2024.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received a new avatar with fresh paint schemes and new features and equipment. These changes have been introduced to the new Classic 350 in order to boost its appeal and make it competitive against rivals. The motorcycle is slated to launch on September 1, 2024.
Royal Enfield has announced five new variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald. The Heritage series gets two colourways - Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. Then there is Medallion Bronze under Heritage Premium trim. The Signals series comes with Commando Sand whereas the Dark Series features Gun Grey and Stealth Black. Finally, there is the Emerald which is the new top-end version.
Royal Enfield has also introduced a new factory custom programme for the Classic 350. Through this customers can get a bespoke motorcycle personalisation and design studio service that will help customers bring their very own unique design vision to life.
Royal Enfield has added a plethora of new features to the 2024 Classic 350. The motorcycle now comes with LED headlamps featuring the traditional round shape. Additionally, there are LED pilot lamps. The motorcycle manufacturer claims that the LED lighting will ensure better illumination for the rider ensuring safer riding experience, while also enhance the premiumness of the new Classic 350.
, a gear position indicator and a Type C charging port to charge mobile devices. Some variants will get LED turn indicators, adjustable levers and a Tripper Navigation system as standard.
Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the new Classic 350. The retro-themed motorcycle continues to come powered by a 349 cc air-oil cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine churns out around 20 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of maximum torque output.
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST
