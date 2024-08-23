HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan Motor India Delivers 115 Magnites Across Kerala

Nissan Motor India delivers 115 Magnites across Kerala

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Nissan Magnite is priced between 6 lakh and 11.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnites are being prepared for delivery in Kerala.
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnites are being prepared for delivery in Kerala.

Nissan Motor India has announced that they delivered 115 Magnites across Kerala. This was done to celebrate the festival of Chingam. The Magnite has been a huge success for Nissan as it has single-handedly helped the brand survive in the Indian market.

Nissan Magnite gets offers

Nissan India has introduced offers for the Magnite entry-level subcompact SUV for August 2024, amounting to a maximum of 82,600. These benefits apply to the majority of Magnite variants and will remain in effect until the conclusion of this month. The incentives are expected to facilitate increased sales of the SUV as the festive season nears, while Nissan aims to deplete its inventory in anticipation of the Magnite facelift, which is expected to launch later this year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Sunny 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Nissan is presenting a variety of promotional offers on the Magnite, which vary by variant. The base XE non-turbo model is eligible for a cash discount of 7,000, in addition to a corporate bonus of 10,000. Other non-turbo variants of the Magnite benefit from a more substantial cash discount of 22,000, along with an exchange bonus of 35,000 and a corporate bonus of 10,000. For customers choosing the Magnite EZ-Shift AMT variants, there is a cash benefit of 15,000, complemented by an exchange bonus of 30,000 and a corporate bonus of 5,000.

Also Read : X-Trail to Magnite facelift: Nissan to bring 5 new cars to India. Check details

For those interested in the turbo petrol variants of the Magnite, discounts can reach as high as 80,600. This package includes a cash benefit of 25,000, an exchange bonus of 30,000, and a corporate bonus of 10,000. Additionally, the Magnite Turbo CVT offers a cash discount of 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of 30,000 and a corporate bonus of 5,000. All variants, except for the XE AMT, are available with interest rates commencing at 6.99 percent.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: Magnite XE Nissan Nissan Motor India Magnite Nissan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.