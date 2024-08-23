Nissan Motor India delivers 115 Magnites across Kerala

Nissan Motor India has announced that they delivered 115 Magnites across Kerala. This was done to celebrate the festival of Chingam. The Magnite has been a huge success for Nissan as it has single-handedly helped the brand survive in the Indian market.

Nissan Magnite gets offers

Nissan India has introduced offers for the Magnite entry-level subcompact SUV for August 2024, amounting to a maximum of ₹82,600. These benefits apply to the majority of Magnite variants and will remain in effect until the conclusion of this month. The incentives are expected to facilitate increased sales of the SUV as the festive season nears, while Nissan aims to deplete its inventory in anticipation of the Magnite facelift, which is expected to launch later this year.

Nissan is presenting a variety of promotional offers on the Magnite, which vary by variant. The base XE non-turbo model is eligible for a cash discount of ₹7,000, in addition to a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. Other non-turbo variants of the Magnite benefit from a more substantial cash discount of ₹22,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹35,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. For customers choosing the Magnite EZ-Shift AMT variants, there is a cash benefit of ₹15,000, complemented by an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹5,000.

For those interested in the turbo petrol variants of the Magnite, discounts can reach as high as ₹80,600. This package includes a cash benefit of ₹25,000, an exchange bonus of ₹30,000, and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. Additionally, the Magnite Turbo CVT offers a cash discount of ₹20,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹5,000. All variants, except for the XE AMT, are available with interest rates commencing at 6.99 percent.

