New Magnite SUV continues to power Nissan sales in India

The Japanese carmaker, Nissan Motor India has recorded wholesales of 5,570 units in the month of October 2024. The company stated that out of the total wholesale, 3,121 units were sold in the domestic market, while the remaining 2,449 units were exported from India.

The month of October saw the launch of the 2024 Nissan Magnite. The facelifted version of the sub compact SUV gets a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh which is exactly the same as before.

Upfront, the updated Magnite gets a revised front bumper along with a new front grille, making it look more aggressive than before. The sub-compact SUV retains its boomerang style DRLs (daytime running lights) on the lower half of the bumper. Meanwhile, the LED headlights are now automatic and get a bi-functional projector.

On the side, the 2024 Nissan Magnite remains mostly identical to the model it replaces, however, the new model gets a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, at the rear, it gets a set of revised tail lamps with distinct detailing and smoked effect. Alongside, the rear bumper has also been redesigned for the new model.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Interior

Similar to the exterior changes, the 2024 Nissan Magnite has got a refreshed cabin rather than a completely redesigned cabin. The layout remains similar to the outgoing model but now it comes with an all-leather treatment, there is a new auto-dimming IRVM with a frameless design and a wireless charger as well.

In addition to the new theme which is called Sunshine Orange. The 2024 Magnite continues to come with the same touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 3d surround system from Arkamys.

The seven-inch digital instrument cluster gets new graphics and is configurable now. Additionally, the 2024 Nissan Magnite also features a single-pane electric sunroof. There is a new key that enables auto lock, approach unlock and remote start.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Specs

The 2024 Nissan Magnite retains the same mechanical specifications. It gets an option of two petrol engines, a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo petrol unit gets paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the non-turbo unit gets paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The turbo petrol three-cylinder engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque while the three-cylinder non-turbo unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

