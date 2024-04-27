Nissan Magnite annual sales cross 30,000 units in FY2024

Published Apr 27, 2024

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV sales crossed the 30,000 units mark in FY2024 for the third consecutive year. 

Nissan sold 30,146 units of the Magnite in FY2024, witnessing a 7.37% decline in volumes over 32,546 units sold FY2023

The Nissan Magnite has been a game changer for the automaker and continues to be a consistently well-sold offering since its launch in 2020

The Magnite’s sales crossed the 1 lakh mark in January while consolidated sales reached 1.35 lakh units at the end of FY2024

India is the global production hub for the Nissan Magnite and the model is on sale in Indonesia, South Africa, Uganda, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and more

Nissan is working on the Magnite facelift that is expected to arrive later this year 

The Magnite facelift will come with tweaks to the styling, feature upgrades and better safety tech

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines are likely to be carried over 

Transmission options are likely to be carried as well including a manual, AMT and CVT 
