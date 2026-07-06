Kia teases upcoming Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid ahead of launch

South Korean automaker Kia has teased the launch of new cars in the Indian market, including a battery electric vehicle (BEV) and a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). These are expected to be two of the biggest launches for the company in India as it enters the sub-compact electric SUV space, along with introducing its hybrid technology to the Indian market.

Kia has teased three major India launches: the Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid. The Syros EV targets the budget electric SUV segment, while the hybrids introduce Kia’s electrified technology locally

Kia Syros EV

The South Korean automaker stated during its 2026 Investor Day that it would introduce the Kia Syros EV in the Indian market. Upon its launch, the Syros EV would be the second budget electric vehicle offering in Kia’s product portfolio, apart from the Carens Clavis EV. The Syros EV is expected to be built on a reinforced K1 platform, the same platform employed by the Syros ICE. The electric iteration of the Syros is expected to retain the same design, with some minor electric-vehicle-specific changes.

It is expected to be equipped with a 42-kWh and a 49-kWh battery pack, which are the same as the globally sold Hyundai Inster EV, offering a maximum range of 369 km. Additionally, it is expected to be priced between ₹15 to ₹20 lakh, and upon its launch, it will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and MG Windsor EV.

Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Kia Sorento Hybrid will be brought to the Indian market to compete against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar, among others. Currently on sale in the US market, it is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine with a full parallel hybrid system, producing a combined power output of 227 hp and approximately 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The India-specific model is expected to be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, offering better range, a primary consideration for Indian consumers. In addition, the Kia Sorento has a length of 4,815 mm, a width of 1,900 mm, a height of 1,700 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,815 mm.

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Kia Carnival Hybrid

The Kia Carnival is currently available in the Indian market, equipped with a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. With the increasing demand for hybrid vehicles, the company is set to introduce the petrol-hybrid-powered Carnival MPV.

Similar to the Kia Sorento hybrid, the Carnival hybrid boasts the same 1.6L turbo petrol engine paired with a hybrid power system producing 227 hp and 350 Nm of torque. However, the India-specific model, much like the Sorenta hybrid, is expected to boast the 1.5L turbo petrol paired with a hybrid system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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