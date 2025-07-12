This is your best look at the only electric luxury limousine in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 12, 2025

The MG M9 is the latest offering from the brand, to be sold via MG Select dealerships

The three-row electric MPV gets a 90 kWh battery, enabling a 500 km range per charge

Its front-mounted electric motor makes 241 bhp and 350 Nm, topping out at 180 kph

The MPV brings electric sliding doors and rides on 19-inch alloys wrapped in self-healing tyres

 Check product page

The 7-seater cabin is upholstered in premium soft-touch materials and offers ample space

The Ottoman seats offer heating/cooling and massage functions via a touchscreen panel

The centre console features wireless charging, cupholders, and extra storage space

Passnegers are treated to individual screens and a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof

The MPV boasts a massive boot and a larger wheelbase than rivals such as the Vellfire
To know more about the MG M9...
Click Here