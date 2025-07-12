The MG M9 is the latest offering from the brand, to be sold via MG Select dealerships
The three-row electric MPV gets a 90 kWh battery, enabling a 500 km range per charge
Its front-mounted electric motor makes 241 bhp and 350 Nm, topping out at 180 kph
The MPV brings electric sliding doors and rides on 19-inch alloys wrapped in self-healing tyres
The 7-seater cabin is upholstered in premium soft-touch materials and offers ample space
The Ottoman seats offer heating/cooling and massage functions via a touchscreen panel
The centre console features wireless charging, cupholders, and extra storage space
Passnegers are treated to individual screens and a Chamois-wrapped dual-pane sunroof
The MPV boasts a massive boot and a larger wheelbase than rivals such as the Vellfire