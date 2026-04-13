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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid Confirmed For India Arrival By 2030

Kia Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid confirmed for India arrival by 2030

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 10:36 am
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By 2030, Kia plans to launch ten new models in India, including the Sorento and Carnival hybrids. The brand aims for a 7.6% market share through significant electrification and expansion.

Kia Sorento Hybrid
Kia Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid confirmed for India arrival by 2030
Kia Sorento Hybrid
Kia Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid confirmed for India arrival by 2030
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South Korean automaker Kia has confirmed the arrival of its three-row seven-seater SUV, the Sorento Hybrid and a hybrid version of its premium MPV, the Carnival, in India by 2030 during the Kia CEO Investor Day. In addition to that, the company intends to introduce 10 new models, of which eight will be electrified vehicles. Interestingly, the company is targeting annual sales of 4.10 lakh units and a 7.6 per cent market share by 2030.

“In India, one of Kia’s core emerging markets, the company is targeting annual sales of 410,000 units and a 7.6 per cent market share by 2030. The strategy includes expanding its lineup to 10 models, offering eight electrified vehicles (xEVs), including the Syros EV, Sorento HEV, and Carnival HEV, and expanding the dealer network to 800 locations," said a Kia spokesperson.

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Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Kia Sorento Hybrid will be brought to the Indian market to compete against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar, among others. Currently on sale in the US market, it is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine with a full parallel hybrid system, producing a combined power output of 227 hp and approximately 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The India-specific model is expected to be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, offering better range, a primary consideration for Indian consumers. In addition to that, the Kia Sorento has a length of 4,815 mm, a width of 1,900 mm, and a height of 1,700 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm.

Kia Carnival Hybrid

Kia Carnival Hybrid
Kia Carnival Hybrid likely to be launched in India by 2030
Kia Carnival Hybrid
Kia Carnival Hybrid likely to be launched in India by 2030

The Kia Carnival is currently available in the Indian market, equipped with a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. With the increasing demand for hybrid vehicles, the company is set to introduce the petrol-hybrid-powered Carnival MPV.

Similar to the Kia Sorento hybrid, the Carnival hybrid boasts the same 1.6L turbo petrol engine paired with a hybrid power system producing 227 hp and 350 Nm of torque. However, the India-specific model, much like the Sorenta hybrid, is expected to boast the 1.5L turbo petrol paired with a hybrid system.

Also Read: Delhi draft EV policy: up to 1 lakh incentive, zero road tax for EVs till 2030

Other models to be introduced

Furthermore, Kia has stated that 2026 will witness the launch of the Syros EV, among other models, which are expected to be introduced by 2030. The Kia Syros EV will be the first fully-electric vehicle in the sub-compact SUV segment for the company. It will compete against the likes of Tata Punch EV and MG Windsor EV in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 10:36 am IST

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