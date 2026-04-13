The draft of the new EV policy for Delhi was released recently, which stated that hybrid cars will receive an exemption of 50 per cent for road tax while electric vehicles priced under ₹30 lakh will be 100 per cent exempted from road tax till 2030. With the increase in demand for petrol-strong hybrid cars owing to their better mileage, compared to its internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. While hybrid cars in the budget range are currently at a nascent stage in India, here are 5 hybrid cars that could get cheaper with Delhi EV policy 2.0:

Delhi's draft EV policy offers 50% road tax relief for hybrids and full exemptions for affordable EVs. This move could lower prices for popular models like the Innova Hycross, Grand Vitara and City eHEV.

1 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Innova Hycross is a seven-seater three-row MPV, available with a petrol engine and a petrol-strong hybrid engine. The strong hybrid version of the Innova Hycross is powered by a TNGA fifth generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine 1,987 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 23.24 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. However, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available only in the strong hybrid version, unlike the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is powered by a TNGA fifth generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp, much like the Innova Hycross. In addition to that, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹24.97 lakh.

3 Honda City e:HEV Engine 1,498 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 27.1 kmpl View Offers View More Details The first hybrid-powered vehicle from Honda’s stable, the Honda City e:HEV is the only sedan hybrid in a budget. The Honda City e:HEV is the most expensive product currently sitting in the Japanese automaker’s product portfolio. The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5L Atkinson cycle petrol engine working in tandem with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and a lithium-ion battery producing a combined output of 124.71 bhp. The Honda City e:HEV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.99 lakh.



4 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details One of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is extremely popular for the value proposition along with its hybrid engine offering. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara string hybrid engine is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery, producing 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. The strong hybrid iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹16.63 lakh.

5 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 19.2 - 27.97 kmpl View Offers View More Details A rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, under the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, much like the Grand Vitara, boasts a petrol-strong hybrid engine. Powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery, producing 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, it is one of the budget hybrid vehicles from Toyota on offer in India. The starting ex-showroom price of the petrol-strong hybrid of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is set at ₹16.77 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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