5 entry-level hatchbacks I would buy for daily city commutes

Hatchbacks have been the spine of the Indian automobile market for more than 5 decades now. Hatchbacks were seen as the practical family cars before SUVs started trending and sedans came into the picture. Even though SUVs have come to the fore, hatchbacks have consistently been one of the best-selling car categories in India. They are especially practical in cities where parking spaces are tight, and traffic congestion can easily eat up ot an hour or two on a good day. Here are 5 entry-level hatchbacks to buy for daily office commutes:

From the Alto to the Citroen C3X, these five affordable hatchbacks offer compact dimensions, fuel-efficient engines, and practical features, making them ideal choices for daily city commuting and office travel

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki Alto EMI starting at just ₹4,200/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been around for approximately three decades now, with the hatchback being one of the oldest nameplates in the company’s product portfolio. The Alto is powered by a K10C three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing a peak power output of 65.71 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and AGS (auto gear shift) automatic transmission. Owing to its small dimensions, it makes for a perfect car for the city, boasting a price tag of ₹3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Renault Kwid Renault Kwid EMI starting at just ₹6,000/ month Check Eligibility The Renault Kwid recently underwent a few minor tweaks. Along with that, Renault cut down its variant lineup for the Kwid as well, bringing it down to only two variants. The Renault Kwid is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 68.06 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The Renault Kwid has been priced at ₹4.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Grand i10 Nios EMI starting at just ₹7,300/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level car in the South Korean automaker’s populated product portfolio. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.59 lakh.

4 Tata Tiago Tata Tiago EMI starting at just ₹6,200/ month Check Eligibility The entry-level hatchback from Tata, the Tiago, got a facelift earlier this year. The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission with paddle shifters. Additionally, the Tata Tiago is arguably the most feature-loaded car in the segment, and its small dimensions allow easy movement in city traffic. The starting ex-showroom price of the Tata Tiago is ₹4.69 lakh.

5 Citroen C3X Citroen C3X EMI starting at just ₹10,400/ month Check Eligibility The Citroen C3X is an underrated car when it comes to the entry-level hatchback segment, considering this hatchback has a rallying pedigree. The C3X is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80.46 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual, whereas the latter is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Citroen C3X is priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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