Lotus unveils X Hybrid EV platform to debut with upcoming electric SUV

Lotus Cars has unveiled a new electrified platform called X Hybrid that combines power from battery and fuel to deliver a driving range exceeding 1,200 km (WLTP). The technology will debut with the upcoming Lotus Eletre X, expanding the electric SUV lineup. The model is scheduled to launch in Europe in June 2026, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the year.

The hybrid system has already been globally debuted in China, underpinning a locally developed SUV, the Lotus FOR ME, which currently serves as the reference vehicle for the technology.

Lotus X Hybrid system: How it works

The system, initially debuted in the Lotus FOR ME SUV, combines power from battery and a generator to deliver EV driving dynamics and extended range capabilities of a hybrid

The new X Hybrid system is an electric-first powertrain that combines the dynamics of an EV with the extended range capabilities of a hybrid system. It can operate in multiple configurations, including pure EV as well as series hybrid and parallel hybrid modes. The system automatically switches between these modes depending on speed, battery charge levels, and driver input.

The platform uses front and rear PMS motors producing a combined output of up to 700 kW (952 PS) and 935 Nm of torque. This setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 3.3 seconds. Even when the battery charge drops to about 20 per cent, the system can still deliver roughly 550 kW of power.

A 150 kW generator generates electricity while the car is in motion, producing up to around 25 kWh per hour under suitable conditions. This allows the system to maintain battery charge during long-distance driving and support performance demands when required.

Lotus X Hybrid system: Range

The hybrid system combined a 70 kWh battery pack with a 52-litre fuel tank, enabling over 1,200 km of combined driving range

In the Lotus FOR ME, the hybrid system combines a 70 kWh battery pack with a 52-litre fuel tank, enabling a combined driving range of more than 1,200 km. The electric-only range is estimated at up to 350 km, allowing most daily commutes to be completed on pure EV mode.

The X Hybrid platform also introduces a 900-volt electrical architecture designed to support high-performance operation and rapid charging. With compatible charging infrastructure, the battery can be replenished from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately 9 minutes. The system also offers multi-level regenerative braking to recover energy during deceleration.

Lotus X Hybrid system: Chassis and aero

The chassis setup includes a 48-volt active anti-roll system capable of generating up to 1,400 Nm of torque

The platform also incorporates several chassis and handling technologies. These include a 48-volt active anti-roll system capable of generating up to 1,400 Nm of torque, a dual-chamber air suspension system with electronically controlled dampers, and a front double-wishbone suspension layout. Braking is handled by six-piston front brake calipers from Brembo.

Aero elements include an active rear spoiler with multiple positions that adjust depending on driving conditions. This system can generate up to 120 kg of downforce in the prototype.

Lotus X Hybrid system: Interiors

Stepping inside reveals a premium cabin, including an optional full Nappa leather interior, a 23-speaker sound system developed with KEF delivering 2,160 watts of output, and a panoramic glass roof with adjustable transparency.

Lotus has stated that all technical specifications are based on the China-market model, while final figures for the European-spec Eletre X will be announced closer to its launch.

