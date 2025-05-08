HT Auto
Kia Carens Clavis MPV unveiled with more features and tech, EV version confirmed

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 May 2025, 12:37 PM
Bookings for the new Kia Carens Clavis open at midnight tonight for a token amount of 25,000 at the company’s dealerships and online. The launch is scheduled for later this month.
The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens in the brand's lineup and will also get an electric version at a later stage
The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens in the brand's lineup and will also get an electric version at a later stage

Kia India has taken the wraps off the new Carens Clavis, bringing a new MPV to its stable. As the name suggests, the new Kia Carens Clavis is based on the Carens that’s currently on sale but packs more features and tech to appeal to the premium MPV buyer segment. The new model also packs a new look in line with the latest offerings from the automaker. Bookings for the new Carens Clavis open at midnight tonight for a token amount of 25,000 at the company’s dealerships and online.

The new Carens Clavis will be available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol, as well as the 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The turbo petrol will get a manual transmission, in addition to the automatic gearbox option.

Also Read : Kia India dispatches 23,623 units in April 2025, registers 18.3% YoY growth

The Kia Carens Clavis comes with Level 2 ADAS that brings over 20 driver assistance features on the MPV. The model also comes with six airbags, ESC, rear occupant alert, and a total of 18 active and passive safety features.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 12:37 PM IST
