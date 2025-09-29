Diwali car offers decoded: Price breakdown on Brezza, Nexon & more

The festive season has always been a sweet spot for car buyers in India. But 2025 has added an unusual twist, GST 2.0 price rationalisation is now working hand-in-hand with dealer-led festive schemes. Together, these have created a situation where popular hatchbacks, compact sedans, and SUVs are suddenly more accessible. For buyers, the arithmetic is simple: permanent GST-linked price cuts plus temporary cash and exchange bonuses equal some of the biggest savings seen in recent years.

The Tata Nexon is getting massive benefits of up to ₹2 lakh. The bulk of this, ₹1.55 lakh, comes from the GST-linked reduction, effectively lowering its sticker price. Additionally, the dealers are providing yet another ₹45,000 in a combination of cash discounts, scrappage incentives, and corporate offers. For a car that is already in the sweet spot of city buyers, this cumulative incentive makes the Nexon difficult to overlook.

Also Read : Diwali offers alert: 5 cars and bikes with unbeatable festive deals

The Honda Elevate follows next, offering up to ₹1.22 lakh in savings. Here, ₹91,100 is shaved off directly via GST benefits, while an additional ₹31,000 is covered through exchange bonuses, accessories, and loyalty packs. Honda’s approach is clear, boost the model’s visibility in a segment crowded with rivals like the Creta and Seltos by making the ownership math more favourable.

Honda Amaze

Honda is playing a double hand with the Amaze this festive season. On one side, the outgoing second-generation Amaze is being cleared with benefits up to ₹97,200, most of it powered by GST-linked reductions ( ₹72,800) and dealer-level exchange bonuses.

But the real story is with the new third-generation Amaze, which Honda launched just ahead of the festive months. The fresh model carries a far more aggressive structure: benefits of up to ₹1.60 lakh on the top-end ZX CVT. This breaks down into a ₹1.20 lakh direct GST price cut, the highest reduction in the Amaze range, combined with a ₹40,000 exchange bonus. By stacking such high benefits on a brand-new product, Honda is clearly signalling intent. The idea is to tempt owners of older compact sedans to upgrade quickly, while positioning the new Amaze as a strong value play despite its recent arrival.

Also Read : Verna-here-are-top-5-compact-and-sub-compact-sedans-with-biggest-price-cut-post-gst-20-41759133511935.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual">Amaze to Verna: Here are top 5 sedans with biggest price cut post GST 2.0)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

At the more affordable end, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is carrying benefits up to ₹75,000. This is structured as ₹45,000 in cash savings, ₹25,000 in scrappage, and a small ₹5,000 corporate offer. It’s one of the most accessible packages in the festive lineup, especially for first-time car buyers looking for value.

The Hyundai Exter is available with up to ₹60,000 in benefits. The split is straightforward, ₹35,000 as a cash discount and ₹25,000 as a scrappage bonus. Hyundai is focusing these offers largely on the AMT and CNG variants, where demand is growing fastest. For budget SUV buyers, the Exter’s festive pricing adds a competitive edge in an already crowded space.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Brezza is being positioned with benefits of up to ₹45,000, built primarily around a ₹25,000 scrappage bonus and smaller cash and corporate offers. The numbers may not be as large as some rivals, but the strategy is deliberate. The Brezza’s steady demand allows Maruti to keep pricing stable, while still offering just enough incentives to draw in buyers looking to trade older cars.

Festive offers on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno vary widely depending on variant, fuel type, and location. But in general, buyers can expect total benefits of up to ₹70,000, sometimes structured as a direct cash discount or replaced by an accessory package like the Regal Kit worth up to ₹55,000.

The breakup typically includes a cash discount of up to ₹25,000– ₹40,000, an exchange bonus between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000 (sometimes higher when upgrading from a Baleno or Swift less than three years old), and a scrappage discount of up to ₹25,000 as an alternative. A small corporate or rural offer of around ₹2,500 may also apply. Importantly, these temporary festive offers are layered on top of the permanent GST 2.0 price cut on small cars like the Baleno, giving it a double benefit in the market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: