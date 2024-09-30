Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kangana Ranaut buys Range Rover SUV worth over 2 crore. Check what it offers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Sep 2024, 12:38 PM
  • Besides the new Range Rover SUV, Kangana Ranaut also owns luxury cars like Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Mercedes GLE, BMW 7 Series and an Audi Q3.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut seen taking delivery of the Range Rover Autobiography SUV to add to the list of luxury cars she has in her collection.

Bollywood actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut has added a new luxury car to her collection. The BJP MP from Mandi took delivery of a Range Rover luxury SUV worth more than 2 crore recently. On Sunday, the actor took the delivery of the luxury SUV at her home and was seen offering prayers with her nephew. The latest addition comes months after Ranaut bought the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan, worth over 3 crore, back in 2022.

The Range Rover SUV bought by Kangana Ranaut comes at a price of 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). Land Rover sells the Range Rover SUV in two variants in India. It is available in Long Wheelabse version and is powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The price of the SUV in Mumbai goes up to 3.08 crore (on-road). The carmaker, owned by Tata Motors, launched the Ranthambhore Edition of the SUV over the weekend at a price of 4.98 crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Autobiography: Key features

The SUV comes powered by a 3.0-litre petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol motor can generate up to 394 bhp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. The six--cylinder diesel unit can churn out 354 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of up to 242 kmph. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit and offers all-wheel drive technology.

The Range Rover SUV offers several comfort features. These include a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen, a 13.7-inch digital driver display, premium leather upholstery, 35-speaker Meridian sound system with active noise cancellation, rear seat entertainment screens, Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, and more. While sold in the five-seater configuration, the carmaker offers the option of a three-row layout for the first time with this SUV.

Bollywood celebrities who bought Range Rover SUVs

Range Rover SUVs are quite popular with actors in Bollywood. Several prominent personalities in the film industry have recently bought a Range Rover. The celebrities include the likes of Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey among others.

Also watch what the Range Rover SUV bought by Kangana Ranaut offers

Kangana Ranaut car collection

The Range Rover SUV is not the first luxury car to be owned by Kangana Ranaut. The actor already has a fleet of them. However, this is the first time that she has bought an SUV from the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover. Kangana Ranaut already owns several other luxury cars. These include a Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Mercedes GLE, BMW 7 Series and an Audi Q3.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2024, 12:36 PM IST
