Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor adds this Lexus MPV to her car collection

Janhvi Kapoor has added a new luxury car to her garage as the Bollywood actor bought a Lexus LM MPV, the most expensive luxury multi-utility vehicle one can buy in India. The actor was seen with the Lexus LM350h MPV during an event with fellow actor Varun Dhawan. This is the second luxury car the actor has added to her car collection after she drove home a new Range Rover SUV worth ₹2 crore (ex-showroom). The latest MPV costs even more than the SUV.

The Lexus LM luxury MPV is equipped with a 2.5-litre hybrid engine and is offered with up to seven seats.Recently, Janhvi Kapoor also bought a new Ran

Janhvi Kapoor was seen being driven in the luxury MPV with Sonic Agate exterior colour. Lexus Motor, which is the luxury car wing of the Toyota Motor, offers the LM MPV in two variants. The MPV comes with two seating configurations – a four-seater version and a seven-seater version. It is not clear yet which variant the actor has bought. The price of the MPV varies from ₹2 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹2.50 crore (ex-showroom) depending on seating configuration.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lexus LM 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 2 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus UX 1987 cc 1987 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus LS 3456.0 cc 3456.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.91 Cr Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Actor Randeep Hooda brings home the Range Rover luxury SUV worth over ₹3 crore

Lexus LM MPV: Key features

Being one of its flagship models, the Lexus MPV comes loaded with luxury features. It gets electrically opening and closing sliding doors, a dimmable glass partition between the front and rear seats to maintain privacy between chauffeur and passengers, recliner Ottoman seats like one sees in business class of an airline, heated armrests, a fridge and much more. There is a 48-inch rear screen for passengers which is paired with a 23-speaker premium surround sound system. Besides these, the MPV also offers other features like wireless charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting among others.

Also Read : Actor Ananya Pandey gets the Range Rover LWB luxury SUV worth ₹3 crore

Lexus LM MPV: Engine, transmission and performance

The Lexus LM MPV comes equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine which is paired with a CVT automatic transmission unit. Armed with Toyota's E-Four technology, the engine sends power to all four wheels. Despite its massive size, the Lexus MPV offers an output of 246 bhp of power and 239 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.7 seconds and clock up to 190 kmph as its top speed.

Janhvi Kapoor car collections

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has multiple luxury cars in her garage. This is also the second Lexus models the actor has bought. She already owns Lexus LX 570 SUV which costs more than ₹2 crore. Jahnvi Kapoor also owns other luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 d, BMW X5 as well as the recently-added Range Rover HSE variant.

First Published Date: