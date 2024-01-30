Land Rover upgrades the Range Rover Evoque for 2024. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 30, 2024

Land Rover India has introduced the 2024 Range Rover Evoque in India bringing subtle improvements to the luxury SUV for the new model year

The 2024 Evoque made its global debut last year. It gets a revised grille, new slimmer Pixel LED headlamps, revised LED DRLs, and new diamond-finished alloy wheels

The cabin has been revamped to bring it more in line with the larger Range Rover models

There’s a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and a new and tactile gear shifter

The 2024 Evoque now gets wireless charging as standard, along with a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3D Surround View, an air purifier and more

The cabin gets new detailing with the Moonlight Chrome finish on the steering wheel, centre console trim and air vents. There’s also a Shadow Grey Ash veneer finish in select places

The 2024 Evoque gets the new Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze colours, along with Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze finish on the roof 

The new Evoque will be available with the 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines. Both now get a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech for better acceleration and fuel efficiency

The new RR Evoque also gets Terrain Response 2 and Adaptive Dynamics. The SUV is priced from 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom) 
