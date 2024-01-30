Land Rover upgrades the Range Rover Evoque for 2024. Check it out

Land Rover India has introduced the 2024 Range Rover Evoque in India bringing subtle improvements to the luxury SUV for the new model year
The 2024 Evoque made its global debut last year. It gets a revised grille, new slimmer Pixel LED headlamps, revised LED DRLs, and new diamond-finished alloy wheels
The cabin has been revamped to bring it more in line with the larger Range Rover models
There’s a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and a new and tactile gear shifter
The 2024 Evoque now gets wireless charging as standard, along with a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3D Surround View, an air purifier and more
The cabin gets new detailing with the Moonlight Chrome finish on the steering wheel, centre console trim and air vents. There’s also a Shadow Grey Ash veneer finish in select places
The 2024 Evoque gets the new Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze colours, along with Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze finish on the roof
The new Evoque will be available with the 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines. Both now get a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech for better acceleration and fuel efficiency
The new RR Evoque also gets Terrain Response 2 and Adaptive Dynamics. The SUV is priced from ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom)