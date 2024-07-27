Actor Ananya Pandey gets the Range Rover LWB luxury SUV worth 3 crore

Actor Ananya Pandey, popular for her roles in the Indian film industry, has brought home the new Range Rover LWB luxury SUV. The actor was recently spotted in her new prized possession finished in the pristine Fuji White shade. The new Range Rover LWB replaces the previous generation Range Rover Sport in the actor’s garage that was famously wrapped in a matte military green shade. The Range Rover LWB has turned out to be a popular choice amongst celebrities and Pandey’s example costs around ₹3 crore (on-road).

Ananya Pandey has opted for the Range Rover 3.0 LWB HSE variant that is currently priced at ₹2.36 crore (ex-showroom). It was previously priced at an ex-showroom ₹2.64 crore when the model arrived in India as a full import. However, JLR recently commenced assembling select variants of the Range Rover LWB and Range Rover Sport in India bringing the asking price down by a massive ₹45 lakh. The lower price tag certainly seems to have its effect and is likely to encourage more and more buyers to consider the long-wheelbase version, which is known for its uber-luxurious comfortable cabin.

Select variants of the Range Rover LWB are now locally assembled in India bringing the prices down for the uber-luxurious offering

Pandey has also chosen the more practical diesel powertrain option on her new Range Rover LWB. The luxury SUV draws power from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 345 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power goes to all four wheels with multiple driving modes and the Terrain Response 2 feature for better on and off-road dynamics.

On the feature front, the Range Rover LWB offers the best in luxury right from the premium leather upholstery in the cabin to the digital instrument console and a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with the Pivi Pro user interface. The luxury offering also gets the 1,600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System with 35 speakers. The feature list comprises a head-up display, four-zone climate control, and more.

Range Rover LWB owners

The Range Rover LWB has been quite the popular choice with celebrities in recent years. Some of the famous personalities who own the RR LWB include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karthik Aaryan, Nimrat Kaur and more. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Janhvi Kapoor also picked up their respective examples recently.

