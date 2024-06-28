Jahnvi Kapoor adds Range Rover to her car collection. Check its price, features

Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor has driven in a swanky new Range Rover SUV, adding to her collection of luxury cars. The actor was seen driving in her new Range Rover SUV, dual-tone White and Black in colour, recently. The SUV is priced more than ₹2 crore in India and is one of the most expensive luxury SUVs one can buy. Jahnvi Kapoor's car collection already boasts of other luxury models like Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 d, BMW X5 as well as a Lexus LX 570 SUV.

The Range Rover bought by Jahnvi Kapoor is the HSE variant of the luxury SUV, a mid-spec variant of the model from the Tata Motors-owned carmaker. The model in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant of the Range Rover SUV which recently saw its prices dropped. The model, powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine, comes at a starting price of ₹2.36 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It was previously priced at ₹2.80 crore before Jaguar Land Rover, maker of the Range Rover SUV, decided to manufacture the model locally and reduce the prices substantially.

The Range Rover SUV is one of the popular models among celebrities in India. Besides Jahnvi Kapoor, actors like Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are some of the celebrities who purchased this SUV.

Also Read : Actor Mandira Bedi brings home the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV

Range Rover SUV: Engine and performance

The diesel engine of the Range Rover SUV is capable of churning out 346 bhp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes tuned to an 8-speed automatic gearbox unit. The SUV is capable of hitting a top speed of 234 kmph and can sprint from zero 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds.

Range Rover SUV: Features

The Range Rover SUV Jahnvi Kapoor bought comes with several features to keep its occupants engaged and comfortable. The long feature list includes the likes of a new 13.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, Head-Up Display (HuD), multi-zone climate control, rear-seat entertainment screen, 35-speaker Meridian sound system and third-row seats which are available only on this variant. The SUV also offers features like active noise cancellation.

First Published Date: