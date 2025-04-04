⁠BMW India sales grow by 7% in Q1 2025; EVs witness a strong push with over 200% hike

BMW Group India reported sales for the first quarter of 2025 (January to March), and the German automaker registered a seven per cent hike in volumes. The company delivered 3,914 cars (BMW + MINI) in Q1 2025 and 1,373 motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand. BMW further said that all three months recorded their respective highest-ever sales. Notably, electric vehicles saw a strong push with a 200 per cent hike in volumes in the last quarter.

BMW EV sales in Q1 2025

BMW announced that the company delivered 646 EVs (BMW + MINI), leading to a 206 per cent year-on-year increase in volumes. The automaker introduced the BMW iX1 at the Auto Expo 2025 in January this year at a delectable price of ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The automaker received strong demand for the new electric SUV having received over 1,500 orders for the same.

SUVS contributed over 55 per cent to BMW's total sales in Q1 2025. The automaker introduced the new-gen X3 in India earlier this year (BMW )

Long-Wheelbase cars witness strong demand

BMW also disclosed that sales of its long-wheelbase cars experienced a 187 per cent rise. The automaker has one of the most expansive long-wheelbase lineups in India, comprising the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and the new iX1. BMW further revealed that the 3 Series LWB and 5 Series LWB were the bestsellers in their respective segments in Q1 2025. Furthermore, the long-wheelbase cars now contribute about 30 per cent towards BMW’s total sales in India.

BMW’s premium range continues to be in strong demand and the company said nearly every fifth model sold in Q1 2025 was a topline model. The BMW 7 Series continues to lead the ultra-luxury limousine segment against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the demand for the X7 has also increased, according to the carmaker.

BMW X1 is the brand's top-selling SUV

SUVs contributed 55 per cent to BMW’s overall sales in Q1 2025 with 2,079 units sold, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year. The BMW X1 was the brand’s bestseller and accounted for 30 per cent of the automaker’s total SUV sales. Lastly, MINI delivered 150 units in the last quarter with the MINI Cooper S becoming the brand’s bestselling model, more than doubling its sales from the year before.

BMW bike sales

With motorcycles, BMW Motorrad India delivered 1,373 units in Q1 2025. The BMW G 310 RR was the brand’s bestseller amongst its most affordable range, while the BMW R 900 GS and GSA topped the sales concerning full imports.

