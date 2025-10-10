BMW Group India posts best-ever Q1-Q3 2025 sales, EVs up 246% YoY

BMW Group India announced having achieved the highest-ever car sales for the first nine months of 2025, delivering 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles across the country. This robust growth was reflected in the third quarter as well, with Q3 car sales hitting 4,204 units, a 21 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The performance was driven by a combination of new product launches, increased demand in the luxury EV segment, and the rising popularity of the German automaker’s long wheelbase and utility vehicles in India.

Within this period, BMW marked significant electric vehicle sales of 2,509 units, reflecting an increase of 246 per cent year-on-year. The company’s EV portfolio now includes six cars and two scooters, with the iX1 leading in overall volumes and the i7 taking the No.2 spot.

Category Total Units Sold YoY Growth Notable Highlights Cars (BMW + MINI) 11,978 +13% BMW: 11,510 units; MINI: 468 units; Q3 highest-ever sales at 4,204 units (+21%) Electric Vehicles (EVs) 2,509 +246% EV share increased to 21%; iX1 highest-selling EV, followed by i7 Long Wheelbase Models 5,720 +169% Includes 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, iX1; 3 Series leads sedan segment Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) 7,040 +19% X1 leads segment with 30% share; SAVs constitute 59% of total car sales Motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) 3,976 — G 310 RR top-selling smart-cc bike; imported 1300 GS/GSA lead premium segment

Long Wheelbase volumes

BMW’s long wheelbase sedans have contributed majorly to the overall sales, having registered a 169 per cent YoY increase with 5,720 units sold between January and September 2025. Models in this category include the 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series. The 3 Series continued to be the highest-selling sedan for BMW, accounting for 16% of total car sales, while the 7 Series maintained its position as a leading ultra-luxury limousine in the market.

SUVs account for more than half of BMW sales

In the luxury SUV segment, the OEM sold 7,040 units, marking a 19 per cent YoY increase over the Q1-Q3 2024. The X1 was the standout model, commanding over 30 per cent of total SUV sales. The flagship X7 followed as the second-highest seller in the category. With this, SUVs now account for 59 per cent of BMW’s total car sales, reflecting a boost in buyer preference for versatile, high-riding models.

Rising EV demand

The iX1 is the highest-selling electric vehicle from BMW, with the segment now accounting for 21 per cent of total sales

BMW sold the highest number of luxury EVs in Q1-Q3 2025, dispatching 2,509 units in India and marking 246 per cent YoY growth. EVs now represent 21 per cent of total sales from the automaker. The iX1 emerged as the highest-selling luxury EV, followed by the flagship i7. The company’s EV lineup further includes the iX, i5, i4, and MINI Countryman E, alongside two electric scooters: BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02.

BMW has supported demand in this segment by establishing a nationwide charging network, which includes BMW Destination Charging, Smart E-Routing, and partnerships offering over 6,000 public charging points.

MINI models

The Mini brand delivered 468 units in India during the period, led by the Mini Cooper S, which itself achieved a YoY growth of over 90 per cent. The Countryman E also contributed to the OEM’s expansion in the luxury EV segment.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad sold 3976 motorcycles between Q1-Q3 2025, with the G 310 RR emerging as the most popular small displacement offering

BMW Motorrad recorded total motorcycle sales of 3,976 units between the nine month period. Among smaller motorcycles, the BMW G 310 RR was the most popular, while imported models such as the R 1300 GS and R 1300 GSA led volumes in the premium segment.

