Auto recap, August 25, 2025: Indian Scout launched, 2026 Audi Q3 breaks cover

Indian Scout Series launched in India

The 2025 Indian Scout series has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The new range comes as part of its refreshed Scout line-up. The lineup now offers eight variants, starting with the Indian Scout Sixty Classic, moving up to Indian Scout Sixty Bobber, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, 1010 Scout, Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout and the top-spec Super Scout.

2026 Audi Q3 breaks cover

The third-gen Audi Q3 has been unveiled globally. The model has been central to the brand’s success in the premium compact SUV segment for over a decade. More than 20 lakh units of the Q3 have been sold globally since its debut, and with this latest update, Audi is bringing sharper design language, a wide set of digital features and new powertrain options, including plug-in hybrids with extended electric range.

Indian Racing Festival 2025, Round 2

The Indian Racing Festival 2025 returned for its second round at the Madras International Circuit over the weekend of August 23–24, 2025. The two-day event featured action from both the Formula 4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League (IRL), with fans treated to close battles across multiple races. Ishaan Madesh brings home a second F4 win for the Kolkata Royal Tigers, continuing his strong run from Round 1, while Sachel Rotge dominated the weekend, having won Race 1 and Race 4 for Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru.

Hyundai Motor India secures CRISIL AAA/Stable and A1+ credit ratings

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had its financial strength confirmed by CRISIL Limited, a leading credit ratings agency in India. In the latest review, CRISIL affirmed a AAA/Stable rating on HMIL'S long-term ₹3,700 crore bank loan facilities. The agency also assigned an A1+ rating for short-term instruments and reaffirmed the same rating on ₹100 crore of short-term debt. Both ratings sit at the highest level in their respective categories.

