Audi RS Q8 launched in India. Becomes the most powerful SUV in the lineup

The Audi RS Q8 facelift has been launched in India at ₹2.49 crore, ex-showroom.
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift made its global debut last year and brings more power and features to the performance SUV
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. The coupe roofline remains distinctive but you get a new blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh, new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED DRLs.
The SUV rides on 23-inch forged alloy wheels completely blacked-out for the sporty touch. Audi has upgraded the rear with new OLED taillights and added a new rear diffuser.
The cabin gets the RS treatment all over including the sporty front seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and a sportier steering wheel.
The infotainment screen and a display for the auto climate control function dominate the central console, while there’s the Virtual Cockpit rolling out all the essential information with some nice graphics.
On the feature front, the RS Q8 comes equipped with wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and more.
Powering the Audi RS Q8 is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission tuned for 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, an increase of 40 bhp and 50 Nm over the predecessor
The RS Q8 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and tops out at 305 kmph.