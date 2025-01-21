In pics: BMW iX1 LWB Electric launched at Auto Expo 2025 with 531 km range
- The iX1 LWB Electric is the first-ever BMW EV to be made locally in India. It will be priced at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom.
The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase Electric was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹49 lakh. It will be made locally at the BMW Group plant in Chennai.
The battery-electric SUV is powered by a single motor on the front axle paired with a single-speed gearbox. It has a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for a MIDC driving range of 531 km. With this, it puts out 204 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque.
BMW offers the iX1 LWB Electric in India with the M Sport Interior package that includes aluminium door sills, with M badging and the M Door Projector. The SUV further features a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system.
The cabin includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gets upholstered in soft-touch vegan leather.
The widescreen curved display in the iX1 LWB Electric pairs a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch infotainment. This setup is powered by BMW OS 9 with a range of connected features available.
BMW claims the iX1 LWB Electric brings the longest wheelbase in its segment, which translates to a spacious rear-door opening. The rear seats can incline up to 28.5 degrees. Occupants are further treated with adjustable headrests, armrest with cupholders, and a panoramic sunroof.
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 17:15 PM IST
