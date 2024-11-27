HT Auto
Honda Activa E & QC 1 Revealed In India: In Depth Look At Specs, Range & Key Features

While the Honda QC 1 has been specifically developed for India, the Honda Activa e has been developed for India and other emerging markets. Both the e
...
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has finally entered the electric vehicle market with two new products. While the Honda Activa e has been developed in India for domestic and international emerging markets, the Honda QC 1 has been specifically developed for the Indian market only. Both the electric vehicles are all set to go on by Spring of 2025 in a phased manner, while the bookings for these vehicles will begin from January 1, 2025. The prices for both the products will be revealed in January 2025. Here’s what these electric scooters from Honda get.

1

Design

With the Activa e, Honda has tried to incorporate the design language of the Activa which is the best selling Honda model in India. The company claims to sell over 2.5 million units of the Activa in India annually. In terms of design, the Honda Activa e gets LED combination lights and indicators for the front and the rear. Overall, the electric scooter looks sleek.

In terms of design, the Honda QC 1 is very similar to the Honda Activa e, however there are few subtle differences. To begin with, the QC 1 does not get the high mounted LED DRL. It further misses out on a wraparound taillight and some of the chrome elements that are offered with the Activa E.

2

Specs

The Honda Activa e features a basic underbone frame with a telescopic fork and monoshock suspension setup. It comes in two variants—Standard, weighing 118 kg, and Honda RoadSync Duo, weighing 119 kg. With a ground clearance of 171 mm, it is designed to handle typical Indian road conditions. Braking is managed by a 160 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, while both ends are equipped with 12-inch wheels.

The Honda QC1 offers 26 liters of storage and uses a telescopic front fork with dual rear springs. Its braking system consists of drum brakes, with a 12-inch front alloy wheel and a 10-inch rear alloy wheel.

3

Powertrain

The Activa e: uses a proprietary permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a peak output of 6 kW and 22 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 80 km/h. The scooter includes three riding modes—Econ, Standard, and Sport—that adjust performance to suit different riding conditions.

The QC1 is equipped with an in-wheel electric motor, delivering a peak power of 1.8 kW and 78 Nm of torque. It reaches a top speed of 50 km/h and offers two riding modes, Standard and Econ, which regulate power and efficiency based on user needs.

4

Battery and range

The Activa e: is equipped with two swappable batteries, each having a 1.5 kWh capacity, offering a combined range of 102 km on a full charge. Honda is also introducing its battery-swapping service, e:Swap, which is currently available in Bengaluru and Delhi, with plans to expand to Mumbai.

In comparison, the QC1 uses a fixed battery pack. This is a key distinction from the Activa e:, which features a removable battery system. The 1.5 kWh battery in the Activa provides a range of approximately 80 km per charge.

5

Features

The Honda Activa e gets a 7.0-inch TFT display that automatically adjusts brightness based on time of the day. The display can be operated using toggle switches on the handlebar. The electric scooter also features a smart key with functions such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start. The higher-end variant includes the Honda RoadSync Duo application, providing real-time navigation and connectivity options.

On the other hand, the Honda QC1 is equipped with a 5.0-inch LCD display, a USB Type-C charging port and 26 liters of under-seat storage.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
