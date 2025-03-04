Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line set for India launch soon: What does it offer?

The Tiguan R-Line is set apart with R-Line black-accented grille, front bumper, side sills, trim and body colour lower cladding. It further features exclusive R-Line badging and gets larger air intake channels. Riding on 19-inch alloys, it comes specced with all-season tyres, black roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, and LED lights all around. The Tiguan also brings rain-sensing wipers and a remote power liftgate for added convenience.

2 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior and features

Stepping inside the Tiguan R-Line’s cabin will reveal a leatherette interior with a seven-seat configuration. There is a sliding and reclining second row that can fold in a 40:20:40 split. The car brings heated front seats, with the driver getting a eight-way power adjustable seat with lumbar support. The front-row passenger is treated with a six-way manually adjustable seat and the SUV brings multi-colour ambient lighting.

The Tiguan R-Line is equipped with two eight-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment display. It additionally offers a wireless charging pad alongside several USB charging ports positioned around the cabin. Auto-dimming IRVMs and dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents are also included as standard with the new variant. Occupants are further treated with a power sliding and tilting sunroof.