Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line set for India launch soon: What does it offer?
- Volkswagen India has recently confirmed in a statement that the Tiguan R-Line SUV will be launched on our shores early on in Q2 2025.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been confirmed for a launch in India and it will be brought over to our shores alongside the Golf GTI hatchback. In an official statement from the German auto giant, it is said that the upcoming Tiguan is set to arrive early on in the second quarter of 2025. The SUV has been present in the Indian passenger vehicle market for some time, and the new variant looks to bring a sportier appeal to the nameplate. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line:
The Tiguan R-Line is set apart with R-Line black-accented grille, front bumper, side sills, trim and body colour lower cladding. It further features exclusive R-Line badging and gets larger air intake channels. Riding on 19-inch alloys, it comes specced with all-season tyres, black roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, and LED lights all around. The Tiguan also brings rain-sensing wipers and a remote power liftgate for added convenience.
Stepping inside the Tiguan R-Line’s cabin will reveal a leatherette interior with a seven-seat configuration. There is a sliding and reclining second row that can fold in a 40:20:40 split. The car brings heated front seats, with the driver getting a eight-way power adjustable seat with lumbar support. The front-row passenger is treated with a six-way manually adjustable seat and the SUV brings multi-colour ambient lighting.
The Tiguan R-Line is equipped with two eight-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment display. It additionally offers a wireless charging pad alongside several USB charging ports positioned around the cabin. Auto-dimming IRVMs and dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents are also included as standard with the new variant. Occupants are further treated with a power sliding and tilting sunroof.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by the automaker’s 2.0-litre TSI unit mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This turbo-charged four-cylinder engine is capable of churning out 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and the power is sent to the front wheels.
The Tiguan R-Line brings a broad range of safety features as standard including six airbags, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, and engine brake assist. It further features an ADAS suite that enables features such as adaptive cruise control, pedestrian and blind spot monitoring, forward collision alerts and emergency braking, lane driving aids, and more.
