HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Set For India Launch In Q2 2025: What You Should Expect

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line set for India launch soon: What does it offer?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2025, 15:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen India has recently confirmed in a statement that the Tiguan R-Line SUV will be launched on our shores early on in Q2 2025.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is confirmed for an India launch in early Q2 2025 and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is confirmed for an India launch in early Q2 2025 and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been confirmed for a launch in India and it will be brought over to our shores alongside the Golf GTI hatchback. In an official statement from the German auto giant, it is said that the upcoming Tiguan is set to arrive early on in the second quarter of 2025. The SUV has been present in the Indian passenger vehicle market for some time, and the new variant looks to bring a sportier appeal to the nameplate. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line:

1 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

The Tiguan R-Line is set apart with R-Line black-accented grille, front bumper, side sills, trim and body colour lower cladding. It further features exclusive R-Line badging and gets larger air intake channels. Riding on 19-inch alloys, it comes specced with all-season tyres, black roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, and LED lights all around. The Tiguan also brings rain-sensing wipers and a remote power liftgate for added convenience. 

2 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior and features

Stepping inside the Tiguan R-Line’s cabin will reveal a leatherette interior with a seven-seat configuration. There is a sliding and reclining second row that can fold in a 40:20:40 split. The car brings heated front seats, with the driver getting a eight-way power adjustable seat with lumbar support. The front-row passenger is treated with a six-way manually adjustable seat and the SUV brings multi-colour ambient lighting.

The Tiguan R-Line is equipped with two eight-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment display. It additionally offers a wireless charging pad alongside several USB charging ports positioned around the cabin. Auto-dimming IRVMs and dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents are also included as standard with the new variant. Occupants are further treated with a power sliding and tilting sunroof.

3 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Specifications

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by the automaker’s 2.0-litre TSI unit mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This turbo-charged four-cylinder engine is capable of churning out 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and the power is sent to the front wheels.

4 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Safety

The Tiguan R-Line brings a broad range of safety features as standard including six airbags, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, and engine brake assist. It further features an ADAS suite that enables features such as adaptive cruise control, pedestrian and blind spot monitoring, forward collision alerts and emergency braking, lane driving aids, and more.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Compare
Volkswagen Golf Gti (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Golf GTI
NA
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 39.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2025, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: vw volkswagen tiguan volkswagen india tiguan volkswagen

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.