BMW Concept Skytop teased in India once again. To release soon in limited numbers
- The BMW Concept Skytop, a limited-edition two-seater, has been teased over social media again.
BMW India has recently confirmed the introduction of its Concept Skytop in Indian markets in limited numbers. BMW posted images of the Concept Skytop after a hiatus of 7 months, showcasing it to the social media audiences. The BMW Skytop was first showcased at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and is a two-seater concept based on the BMW Z8 and BMW 503.
BMW Concept Skytop: Exterior
The Concept Skytop gets a shark-nose front end and thin taillights, which are clearly inspired by the Z8 roadster. The sculpted bonnet design, small headlamps, and the unique flat-decked rear end are reminiscent of the 503 from the 1950s. The rear showcases ultra-slim LED taillights and razor-thin headlamps, described by BMW’s design chief Adrian van Hooydonk as the narrowest ever on a BMW production vehicle. However, what the concept majorly embodies is the 8 Series. The stance and proportions are similar to the flagship grand tourer from the Bavarian carmaker.
BMW Concept Skytop: Interior
The cabin of the BMW Concept Skytop is identical to the 8 Series as well, with the dashboard being nearly a direct fit. Familiar elements include the digital instrument console, an infotainment screen, a centre stack and a gear selector. What’s different is the addition of the unique roll bar behind the seats and the retractable window. Being a Targa top, the two-piece roof can be manually removed and stowed in the boot of the car. The upholstery is reddish-brown, with a brogue-style leather interior. The handcrafted cockpit is designed by BMW’s expert saddlery team in Dingolfing, maintaining a two-seat layout. Crystal accents and premium materials seamlessly integrate the exterior and interior, especially when the roof is retracted.
BMW Concept Skytop: Engine
Under the hood, the Skytop is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, delivering 617 horsepower, matching the M8 Competition and just shy of the M5 CS’s output. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it rockets from 0 to 100 kmph in just over 3.3 seconds.
BMW Concept Skytop: Pricing
Following in the footsteps of the bespoke BMW 3.0 CSL, the Skytop is being handcrafted through a specialised production process, allowing for extensive customisation. The Skytop heralds a price tag of €500,000 (approximately ₹4.61 crore) in the international markets, but there isn't any clarity on India pricing yet.
