Next-gen BMW X7 avoids Neue Klasse look, likely to get electric power

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2025, 10:48 AM
The new generation BMW X7 is expected to debut in 2027, and it would come to India as well.
New BMW X7 will see major design updates compared to the current model.
New BMW X7 will see major design updates compared to the current model.

The second-generation iteration of the BMW X7 is currently undergoing road tests. The upcoming BMW X7 is expected to come wearing an evolutionary design. The next-generation BMW X7 would be the design philosophy. As the spyshots suggest, the second-generation BMW X7 will avoid the Neue Klasse design philosophy, which other contemporary models from the German luxury auto manufacturer have been adopting. However, despite eschewing the Neue Klasse design language, the new generation BMW X7 would come with an all-electric variant as well.

The next-generation BMW X7 would be offered with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options. The SUV was one of the leading models the brand sold in 2024.

The prototype of he upcoming BMW X7 gets a significantly redesigned front profile with a familiar kidney grille that is flanked by split lighting units. They are joined by a new front bumper, which comes with a pronounced horizontal element as well as a wide lower intake. Moving to the back, the design language is evolutionary but streamlined. The new X7 looks more curvy at the side profile. Also, it comes with new Ford Mustang Mach-E-style door pulls. They’re joined by an upward sweeping beltline, sizable wheels, and a beefy braking system with blue callipers up front.

The rear profile of the new generation BMW X7 would come with a redesigned tailgate, with the registration plate position changed. Instead of the tailgate, the registration plate is positioned at the bumper. Also, there is a longer spoiler.

The new generation BMW X7 is expected to ride on the new CLAR-WE architecture, which will allow the SUV to come available with a wide range of powertrain choices, which will include both petrol and diesel engines. More interestingly, we can expect a fully electric iX7 variant as well. This will mean there will be a powertrain for everyone, as well as give the upcoming Genesis GV90 some electrifying competition.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: iX7

