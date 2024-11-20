Is this the best time to buy Honda Amaze? Check discount on the outgoing version

Honda Cars is offering massive discounts on its models like Amaze , City, City hybrid se dans and Elevate SUVs in November. The benefits one can get is worth more than ₹one lakh for driving home in one of these cars, based on the model they choose. The discount offer will remain valid till the end of the month. Honda is preparing to launch the facelift version of the Amaze next month. The sedan, along with some of the other Honda models, get the biggest discount rates this month.

Here is a quick look at which Honda car gets the maximum benefit and discount in November.

Honda Amaze

The smallest offering from Honda in India gets the biggest discount in November. One can save up to ₹1.22 lakh on the Amaze sedan which is awaiting its first major facelift since 2018. The Japanese auto giant is offering several benefits, including cash discounts and loyalty bonus besides free accessories to drive home the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura rival. The biggest benefit is being offered on the VX variant of the sedan, which sits on top of the lineup. The E and the S variant get benefits worth ₹72,000 and ₹82,000 respectively. Honda Amaze comes at a starting price of ₹7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

Honda will launch the facelift version of the Amaze on December 4. The carmaker has already teased the upcoming Amaze 2024 facelift with a series of sketches. These teasers reveal the new Amaze will get massive changes in its design, both exterior and interior, besides getting updated features. These could include ADAS technology, which will be a first in the segment, an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera and much more. However, Honda is unlikely to make any changes under the hood.

Honda City

The City sedan, rival to the likes of Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz, also get benefits worth more than ₹one lakh in November. The carmaker is offering up to ₹1.14 lakh discount on certain variants of the model which include cash discount, loyalty bonus among others. The fifth generation City gets up to ₹94,000 benefit on the ZX variant and ₹84.000 on all other variants. The hybrid version of the sedan also get benefits worth ₹90,000. The sedan comes at a starting price of ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹16.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The price of the hybrid version of City ranges between ₹19 lakh and ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate

The Elevate SUV gets the least benefit among all Honda cars this month. The SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, is being offered with benefit worth up to ₹75,000. While the ZX variant of the SUV gets maximum benefits, all other variants are offered with 65,000 discount. The Apex Edition of the Elevate also gets discount of ₹55,000. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹11.73 lakh and goes up to ₹16.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

