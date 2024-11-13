Honda Amaze facelift to get this segment-first feature, hints official teaser

Honda Amaze facelift could launch with at least one segment-first feature that will give it an edge over its rivals. The feature was partially revealed through one of the official sketches shared by the Japanese auto giant which offered a first look at the exterior and interior design updates on the upcoming sedan. The Amaze in its new generation is expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) feature.

The ADAS feature is usually seen in models above the segment the new Amaze will compete in. This will be the first time that a sedan under four metre length will also get the feature. Honda will launch the Amaze 2024 on December 4. It will renew its rivalry with the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Earlier this week, Honda shared the first official sketches of the new Amaze, offering a glimpse at the new exterior design as well as the updates inside the cabin. The sketch of the interior shows the semi-digital driver display where the ADAS feature is visible partially on the screen. It is expected that the new Amaze will get this feature from other Honda models like the City and Elevate. While it remains to be officially confirmed, Amaze could become the first sedan in the segment to boast this feature.

Honda Amaze: Updated features expected

Besides the ADAS technology, the new Amaze is also expected to come with several new features in its upcoming iteration. The list could include a larger free-standing infotainment display possibly sourced from the Elevate SUV, wireless connectivity as well as a wireless charging slot for phones. It is also likely to introduce an electric sunroof, six airbags as standard and a 360-degree surround view camera besides other updates.

Honda Amaze: Engine, transmission expected

Very little is expected to change under the hood of the Honda Amaze 2024. The carmaker is likely to retain the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is mated to either a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission unit. The engine is capable of generating 88 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque.

