2025 Audi Q7 bookings commenced ahead of launch. Check details

The German luxury carmaker, Audi has announced the commencement of bookings for its upcoming Q7 facelift at ₹2 lakh. The 2025 Audi Q7 will be locally manufactured at the company’s Aurangabad plant and will be launched on November 28 .

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated that with the new Audi Q7, the company aims to offer a richer experience with enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights. He revealed that the local assembly of the 2025 Q7 has already begun at the plant in Aurangabad.

The current Audi Q7 is priced between ₹88.6 lakh and ₹97.8 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The facelifted Audi Q7 is expected to command a marginal premium over the outgoing model, given the updates made to the SUV. The 2025 Q7 will be competing against a host of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.

2025 Audi Q7: Design

The 2025 Audi Q7 gets a redesigned front profile. This includes a new octagonal front grille with redesigned slats replacing the horizontal slats on the current model. The new and larger mesh on the grille gets a satin silver finish. The headlamps have been designed for the split effect. The LED DRLs are now placed higher up with new ‘Matrix HD’ LED lamps. The bumpers have been revised at the front and back with a new lower central air intake and side air curtains.

The new Q7 facelift gets new wheel options internationally. This includes the 19-inch alloys on the base versions with the higher variants getting 20 to 22-inch wheels. Other features include new aluminium-finished roof rails, and a rearview camera with park assist and contrast stitching. The 2025 Audi Q7 will be offered with five colour options, including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White.

2025 Audi Q7: Features

The 2025 Audi Q7’s cabin layout remains unchanged but there are new interior trims. To begin with, the cabin of the 2025 Audi Q7 will have two colour theme options- Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. In terms of features, the new Q7 will feature an updated infotainment system that supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. Furthermore, there are new driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite with a host of warning lights on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console.

Other features include electrically adjustable front seats, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, electronically folding third-row seats, air quality control, and more. On the safety front, the new Q7 will come equipped with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD and more.

2025 Audi Q7: Specs

The 2025 Audi Q7 will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The petrol motor comes paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency. Audi claims that the 2025 Q7 with the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kmph.

