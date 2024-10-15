HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback E Tron Unveiled. German Carmaker's Longest Range E Suv Showcased At The Paris Motor Show 2024

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron unveiled. Is it the longest range electric SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron offers two battery options, with ranges of up to 656 km and 545 km. The performance variant reaches 0-100 kmph in 4.3 sec
...
Q6 Sportback e-tron
The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline.
The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.   
The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km.
The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp. 
Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.  
The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system.
The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials.
The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space.
Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 88.13 lakh).  
View all Images
The Q6 Sportback with the all-wheel-drive quattro can tow up to 2,400 kilograms, while other variants can handle up to 2,000 kilograms, making it not just stylish but also super practical.
The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline.
1/9
The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline.
The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.   
2/9
The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.   
The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km.
3/9
The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km.
The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp. 
4/9
The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp. 
Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.  
5/9
Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.  
The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system.
6/9
The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system.
The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials.
7/9
The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials.
The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space.
8/9
The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space.
Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 88.13 lakh).  
9/9
Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately 60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately 88.13 lakh).  

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron has been unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The Sportback style essentially combines the practicality of an SUV with the aerodynamics of a coupe. The rear-slope, according to Audi, resonates with the Audi TT coupe in terms of design.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Design

The car's aerodynamic design helps it stand out, with a claimed low drag coefficient of 0.26, which also contributes to its impressive range. Audi has also incorporated new digital OLED lighting technology, giving the car a futuristic and customisable light signature, making it look more stylish and improving visibility at the same time.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS5
Engine Icon2894.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.04 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon600 Km
₹ 1.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon95 kwh Range Icon379 km
₹ 99.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.02 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Amg C 43 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 98 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: Which one should you buy?

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Interior and storage

The Q6 Sportback e-tron’s cabin is designed for comfort and focuses on sustainability. The materials used, including seat fabrics and the roof lining, are made from recycled materials. The interior also features Audi’s latest MMI panoramic display and advanced voice control system with ChatGPT integration.

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron features a 511-liter luggage compartment, which expands to 1,373 liters when the rear seats are folded. It also has a handy 64-liter frunk (front trunk) for additional storage. The long wheelbase of 2,899 millimeters ensures plenty of room for passengers, especially in the rear seats.

Q6 Sportback e-tron
The rear of the Sportback get a different visual aesthetic from the traditional Audi-styling, however the recognisable connected tail-lamp serves as a reminder of the brand.
Q6 Sportback e-tron
The rear of the Sportback get a different visual aesthetic from the traditional Audi-styling, however the recognisable connected tail-lamp serves as a reminder of the brand.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Performance and range

At launch, the Q6 Sportback e-tron will offer two battery sizes: a 100 kWh version with a range of up to 656 kilometers and an 83 kWh variant with a 545 km range. The rear-wheel-drive version can reach 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, while the high-performance SQ6 model achieves this in only 4.3 seconds.

The Q6 Sportback can be had in four variants in total. Audi has not revealed numbers for the base 83 kWh RWD variant except its 0-100 kmph time which stands at a claimed 7 seconds. The carmaker saya this variant can go up to 545 km on a single charge.

The Q6 Sportback Performance variant makes the RWD puts out 301 bhp and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (claimed) with launch control enabled. Whereas with the Quattro option the power output is increased to 382 bhp, making the 0-100 kmph run in just 5.9 seconds. The RWD variant gets a claimed range of 656 km and the AWD variant gets a claimed range of up to 636 km.

The SQ6 Sportback e-tron is the most powerful one churning out 482 bhp with dual electric motors placed at the front and rear, it does 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds (claimed) with launch control. In this configuration it can go up to 607 km (claimed) on a single charge.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Charging and safety

With an 800-volt electrical system, the Q6 Sportback e-tron can charge up to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes (claimed) at a fast-charging station. Additionally, the vehicle has earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, making it one of the safest electric vehicles on the market.

Also Read : Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance electric cars recalled in India

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Pricing

Audi has promised that the Q6 Sportback e-tron will go on sale at the end of 2024. Pricing starts at € 65,900 (or 60,37,296) for the entry-level model and the high-performance SQ6 will be priced at € 96,200 (or 88,13,170).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: q6 audi electric vehicles audi q6

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.