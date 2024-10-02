Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance electric cars recalled in India

Audi India has issued a voluntary recall for 37 units of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance electric models in the country. The recall pertains to a potential brake hose defect, according to the details shared by the German automaker with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The affected units of the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT were manufactured between January 9, 2020, and June 12, 2024.

Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron Faulty Brake

According to the details provided by Audi India, the recall has been triggered due to a potential pressure in the brake hoses on the front axle, caused by steering and bending forces. As a result of this tension, the hoses may develop cracks near the point where they are attached and could lead to the loss of brake fluid. This, in turn, could lead to sudden failure of the brake circuit on the front axle.

The voluntary recall involves 37 units of the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT that were sold between 2021 and 2024

Nevertheless, Audi said the electric performance cars wouldn’t loose the braking ability completely since the cars can still decelerate with the brake circuit on the rear axle. If the brake fluid reservoir drops below the minimum limit, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT will display a warning message “Brakes: stop vehicle and check brake fluid level" on the instrument cluster.

Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT Specifications

The India models are part of Audi’s global recall for the e-Tron GT range. The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are the brand’s flagship electric offerings priced between ₹1.72 crore and ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The e-tron GT Quattro draws power from a dual electric motor setup that develops 523 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, and promises a range of 500 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the RS e-tron GT develops 637 bhp and 830 Nm with the range dropping to 481 km.

The current Audi e-tron GT has been on sale for a while now and has already received an update globally. Expect the updated offerings to arrive in India sometime next year.

