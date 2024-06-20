The Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance comes as the most powerful Audi car ever
The EV promises 900 bhp peak power output
However, despite such a huge power on offer, it remains behind the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT that generates 1,005 bhp
The new Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance sits above the S-E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT varians of the EV
Besides being the most potent car from Audi, the RS E-Tron GT Performance is also the quickest from the OEM
It can reach 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds
Even then also, it is slightly slower than the Porsche EV
Audi says the new variant of the EV comes with a dual motor setup channelling power to all the four wheels
Audi says a single-motor and rear wheel drive variant of the EV is not in plan