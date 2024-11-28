HT Auto
Audi Q7 Facelift
UPCOMING

AUDI Q7 Facelift

Exp. Launch on 28 Nov 2024
80 - 90 Lakhs*Expected price
Q7 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1997.0 - 2996.0 cc

Q7 Facelift: 2995.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 284.93 bhp

Q7 Facelift: 335.0 bhp

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol / Diesel

Q7 Facelift: Petrol

Segment average

About Audi Q7 Facelift

Q7 Facelift Latest Update

  • Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India this month. Here's when
  • Audi Q7 facelift breaks cover, dons new fascia and customizable laser headlights

    Q7 Facelift Launch Date

    ...Read More

    Audi Q7 Facelift Images

    Audi Q7 Facelift Image 1
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Audi Q7 Facelift Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Engine2995 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Audi Q7 Facelift News

    The new Audi Q7 facelift will arrive on November 28, 2024, having made its global debut in February this year
    Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India this month. Here's when
    8 Nov 2024
    The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift comes with some subtle yet significant design and feature updates.
    Audi Q7 facelift breaks cover, dons new fascia and customizable laser headlights
    30 Jan 2024
    2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch in India on February 3. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch today: Price expectations
    2 Feb 2022
    Audi India is all set to drive in the next-generation Q7 SUV. The company will launch the three-row luxury SUV on February 3. It has opened bookings for the SUV for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakhs.
    2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV price launch date revealed
    24 Jan 2022
    The Audi A5L is a longer wheelbase version of the recently revealed A5, the successor to the A4 sedan
    New-gen Audi A5L long-wheelbase sedan revealed for China. Will it come to India?
    16 Nov 2024
    View all
     Audi Q7 Facelift News
    Audi Q7 Facelift FAQs

    The Audi Q7 Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 80-90 Lakhs.
    The Audi Q7 Facelift is expected to launch on 28th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 2995 cc segment.
    The Audi Q7 Facelift features a 2995 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
    The Audi Q7 Facelift faces competition from the likes of Land Rover Defender and Audi Q5 in the 2995 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

