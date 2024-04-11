Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor on road price in Kayamkulam starts from Rs. 9.21 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor top variant goes up to Rs. 10.71 Lakhs in Kayamkulam.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with a
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 1197 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT and the most priced model is Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor on road price in Kayamkulam for 998 cc to 1197 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 9.21 - 10.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor dealers and showrooms in Kayamkulam for best offers.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor on road price breakup in Kayamkulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Kayamkulam, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs in Kayamkulam and Tata Nexon CNG starting at Rs. 9.25 Lakhs in Kayamkulam.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 9.21 Lakhs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 10.25 Lakhs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT ₹ 10.21 Lakhs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 10.71 Lakhs
