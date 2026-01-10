hamburger icon
Tata Sierra On Road Price in Agartala

12.59 - 23.17 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Tata Sierra on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 12.59 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Sierra top variant goes up to Rs. 23.17 Lakhs in Agartala. Tata Sierra comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol and 1497 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT and the most priced model is Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT. The Tata Sierra on road price in Agartala for 1497 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 12.59 - 23.17 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Sierra dealers and showrooms in Agartala for best offers. Sierra on road price breakup in Agartala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sierra is mainly compared to MG Hector price in Agartala (Rs. 11.99 Lakhs), Mahindra Marazzo price in Agartala (Rs. 14.59 Lakhs) and Mahindra Thar price in Agartala (Rs. 9.99 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 12.59 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 14.20 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 14.20 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 15.81 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 15.81 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 15.81 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 16.71 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 18 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 18.33 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 18.76 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 19.08 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 19.62 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 19.62 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 20.16 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 20.69 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 21.77 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 21.77 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 22.09 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 22.85 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 23.17 Lakhs

Tata Sierra Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹12.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,000
RTO
53,960
Insurance
55,124
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
12,58,584
EMI@27,052/mo
Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹14.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
59,960
Insurance
60,490
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
14,19,950
EMI@30,520/mo
Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹14.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
59,960
Insurance
60,490
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
14,19,950
EMI@30,520/mo
Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹15.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
65,960
Insurance
65,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
15,81,315
EMI@33,989/mo
Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹15.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
65,960
Insurance
65,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
15,81,315
EMI@33,989/mo
Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹15.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
65,960
Insurance
65,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
15,81,315
EMI@33,989/mo
Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹16.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
73,160
Insurance
68,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
16,71,377
EMI@35,924/mo
Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
75,960
Insurance
71,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
17,46,681
EMI@37,543/mo
Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
75,960
Insurance
71,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
17,46,681
EMI@37,543/mo
Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
75,960
Insurance
71,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
17,46,681
EMI@37,543/mo
Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
75,960
Insurance
71,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
17,46,681
EMI@37,543/mo
Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
77,960
Insurance
73,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
18,00,470
EMI@38,699/mo
Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
79,160
Insurance
74,083
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
18,32,
EMI@39,393/mo
Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹18.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
80,760
Insurance
75,514
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
18,75,774
EMI@40,318/mo
Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹19.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
81,960
Insurance
76,587
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
19,08,047
EMI@41,011/mo
Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹19.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
83,960
Insurance
78,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
19,61,835
EMI@42,167/mo
Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT

₹19.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
83,960
Insurance
78,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
19,61,835
EMI@42,167/mo
Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹20.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
85,960
Insurance
80,164
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
20,15,624
EMI@43,324/mo
Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹20.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
87,960
Insurance
81,952
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
20,69,412
EMI@44,480/mo
Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
91,960
Insurance
85,530
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
21,76,990
EMI@46,792/mo
Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
91,960
Insurance
85,530
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
21,76,990
EMI@46,792/mo
Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹22.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
93,160
Insurance
86,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
22,09,263
EMI@47,486/mo
Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹22.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
95,960
Insurance
89,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
22,84,567
EMI@49,104/mo
Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹23.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
97,160
Insurance
90,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
23,16,840
EMI@49,798/mo
Tata Sierra User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
375 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
7
4 & aboverating star
328
5 ratingrating star
40
Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfect look
Tata has built a fantastic car in this price segment. The car's design appeals to me. Additionally, the build quality is good, and the overall performance is excellent.
By: Mukul mishra (Jan 10, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect for the indian roads
the sierra drives confidently and comfortably in the indian roads, engine preformance and mileage is also very good & and give a premium interior and exterior design and also price is low according to the features,build quality and the premium look.
By: gaurav papnai (Jan 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Zoom with happiness
An amazing car with all the latest features compared to the competition—truly value for money, offering great looks, elegance, comfort, and features.
By: Manish sharma (Jan 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect Car for Family Use
Very good car — I really like it. Everyone should consider buying it. Among all the options, this car stands out as the best. Thank you.
By: Besting Ronghang (Dec 18, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best car for driving
It’s a perfect highway cruiser with great looks and features; a true mini Defender and an excellent car for the middle class.
By: Pankaj kumar (Dec 9, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

