|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 12.59 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 14.20 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 14.20 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 15.81 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 15.81 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 15.81 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 16.71 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 18 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 18.33 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 18.76 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 19.08 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 19.62 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 19.62 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 20.16 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 20.69 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 21.77 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 21.77 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 22.09 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 22.85 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 23.17 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
7
|4 & above
328
|5 rating
40
