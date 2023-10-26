Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Kiger on road price in Miryalaguda starts from Rs. 6.89 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.92 Lakhs in Miryalaguda.
The lowest price model is
Renault Kiger on road price in Miryalaguda starts from Rs. 6.89 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kiger top variant goes up to Rs. 7.92 Lakhs in Miryalaguda.
The lowest price model is Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone and the most priced model is Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Renault Kiger dealers and showrooms in Miryalaguda for best offers.
Renault Kiger on road price breakup in Miryalaguda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kiger is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Miryalaguda, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Miryalaguda and Mahindra Bolero Neo starting at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs in Miryalaguda.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone ₹ 6.89 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT ₹ 7.69 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXE MT ₹ 6.65 Lakhs Renault Kiger RXL MT Dual Tone ₹ 7.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price