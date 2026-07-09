|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Tekton Acenta Petrol Manual T160, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tekton offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tekton Acenta Petrol Manual T160 is available in 6 colour options: Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, Moon Bow Gray, Onyx Black, Pearl White.
The Tekton Acenta Petrol Manual T160 is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 166 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm of torque.
In the Tekton's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Tekton Acenta Petrol Manual T160 has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Wiper, Automatic Head Lamps, Parking Assist, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Front AC.