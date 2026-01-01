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EecoPriceMileageSpecifications
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
MileageARAI: 19.71 kmpl | User Reported: 18 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Eeco specs and features

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Prices

The Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition, equipped with a K12N and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Mileage

All variants of the Eeco deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of ARAI: 19.71 | User Reported: 18 kmpl kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Colours

The Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Solid White, Metallic Brisk Blue.

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Engine and Transmission

The Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 81 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Eeco's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen C3 priced between ₹4.95 Lakhs - 7.73 Lakhs.

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Specs & Features

The Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Heater and Child Safety Lock.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Price

Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition

₹7.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,35,800
RTO
56,981
Insurance
37,422
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,30,203
EMI@15,695/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K12N
Driving Range
631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
ARAI: 19.71 kmpl | User Reported: 18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3675 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm
Height
1475 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg
Width
1825 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Low fuel level warning

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Lighting

Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco AC (O) CNG Manual 5 STR Star Edition EMI
EMI14,125 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,57,182
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,57,182
Interest Amount
1,90,342
Payable Amount
8,47,524

Maruti Suzuki Eeco other Variants

Eeco 5 STR STD

₹5.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,23,400
RTO
29,936
Insurance
12,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,65,891
EMI@12,163/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Eeco 6 STR STD

₹6.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,49,900
RTO
30,996
Insurance
34,261
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,15,157
EMI@13,222/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Eeco AC (O) Petrol Manual 5 STR Star Edition

₹6.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,53,800
RTO
31,152
Insurance
34,404
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,19,356
EMI@13,312/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Eeco 5 STR AC

₹7.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,56,300
RTO
66,290
Insurance
81,489
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,04,079
EMI@15,133/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Eeco 5 STR AC CNG

₹7.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,40,800
RTO
55,964
Insurance
78,805
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,75,569
EMI@16,670/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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