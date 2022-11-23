What is the on-road price of Force Motors Urbania in Delhi? The on-road price of Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Delhi is Rs. 43.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania in Delhi? The RTO charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Delhi amount to Rs. 4.65 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Force Motors Urbania in Delhi is Rs. 72,589.

What are the insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania in Delhi? The insurance charges for Force Motors Urbania 4400WB 13Str in Delhi are Rs. 1.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.