Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Grille
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rear Parking Sensors View
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 STR STD

6.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage19.71 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Eeco specs and features

Eeco 6 STR STD

Eeco 6 STR STD Prices

The Eeco 6 STR STD, equipped with a K12N and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Eeco 6 STR STD Mileage

All variants of the Eeco deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.71 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Eeco 6 STR STD Colours

The Eeco 6 STR STD is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Solid White, Metallic Brisk Blue.

Eeco 6 STR STD Engine and Transmission

The Eeco 6 STR STD is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 81 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Eeco 6 STR STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Eeco's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen C3 priced between ₹4.95 Lakhs - 7.73 Lakhs.

Eeco 6 STR STD Specs & Features

The Eeco 6 STR STD has Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 STR STD Price

Eeco 6 STR STD

₹6.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,47,400
RTO
30,896
Insurance
34,169
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,12,965
EMI@13,175/mo
Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 STR STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K12N
Driving Range
631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Manual
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3675 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm
Height
1825 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg
Width
1475 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 STR STD EMI
EMI11,857 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,51,668
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,51,668
Interest Amount
1,59,782
Payable Amount
7,11,450

Maruti Suzuki Eeco other Variants

Eeco 5 STR STD

₹5.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,20,900
RTO
29,836
Insurance
33,194
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,84,430
EMI@12,562/mo
Eeco 5 STR AC

₹6.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,53,800
RTO
31,152
Insurance
34,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,19,856
EMI@13,323/mo
Eeco 5 STR AC CNG

₹7.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,35,800
RTO
53,506
Insurance
37,422
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,27,228
EMI@15,631/mo
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Alternatives

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

4.95 - 7.73 LakhsEx-Showroom
EecovsC3

view all specs and features

