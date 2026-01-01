|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|19.71 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Eeco 6 STR STD, equipped with a K12N and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Eeco deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.71 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Eeco 6 STR STD is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Solid White, Metallic Brisk Blue.
The Eeco 6 STR STD is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 81 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Eeco's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen C3 priced between ₹4.95 Lakhs - 7.73 Lakhs.
The Eeco 6 STR STD has Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock and Headlight Height Adjuster.