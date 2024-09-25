HT Auto

Mahindra Thar ROXX On Road Price in Vasai

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
6/27
4.5 out of 5
12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Vasai
Thar ROXX Price in Vasai

Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 15.48 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 19.33 Lakhs in Vasai. Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT₹ 15.48 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT₹ 17.80 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT₹ 19.33 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Thar ROXX Variant Wise Price List in Vasai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1 Petrol MT
₹15.48 Lakhs On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,67,157
Insurance
81,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Vasai)
15,48,202
EMI@33,277/mo
MX1 Diesel MT
₹16.93 Lakhs On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
MX3 Petrol AT
₹17.80 Lakhs On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
MX3 Diesel MT
₹19.33 Lakhs On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Curvv Price in Vasai
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Seltos Price in Vasai
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
XUV700 Price in Vasai
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Creta Price in Vasai
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Thar Price in Vasai

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Thar ROXX News

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants are available from the mid-spec MX5 trim onwards and only with the diesel engine
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed. Here's how much you have to pay for adventure…
25 Sept 2024
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has reached dealerships around India and bookings are going to commence unofficially from select outlets. The new five-door off-roader SUV is priced starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings added off-roading practicality alongside a host of tech and safety upgrades.
Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially. Key facts to know
14 Sept 2024
The first Mahindra Thar Roxx carrying the VIN '0001' will be auctioned, much like the Thar 3-door was auctioned back in 2020
First Mahindra Thar Roxx ‘VIN 0001’ to be auctioned
11 Sept 2024
The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in 5-seater capacity whereas the Scorpio N offers 6 and 7-seater options.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Comparing the 4x4 SUVs
8 Sept 2024
While the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a more practical iteration of the existing three-door Thar, it misses out on key features, such as keyless entry, a base 4x4 variant, and a convertible option.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: This is what it misses out on
31 Aug 2024
View all
 Mahindra Thar ROXX News

Mahindra Thar ROXX Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
