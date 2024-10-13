What is the on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX in Thane? The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Thane is Rs. 19.08 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Thane? The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Thane amount to Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Thane is Rs. 30,880.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Thane? The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Thane are Rs. 93,114, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.